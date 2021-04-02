Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Up 33.9% in March

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $186.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.22. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $98.79 and a 1 year high of $193.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $111,136,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

