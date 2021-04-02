Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96,689 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT opened at $186.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.91 and its 200-day moving average is $142.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.79 and a 12 month high of $193.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

