FortKnoxster (FKX) One Day Volume Tops $29,622.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $29,622.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00053742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,056.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.92 or 0.00673652 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028340 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

