ForTube One Day Trading Volume Reaches $49.32 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One ForTube token can now be purchased for $0.0905 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $39.64 million and approximately $49.32 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00051344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,259.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00645909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00069538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00027953 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

ForTube Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

