Fortuna Hits One Day Volume of $233.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $407,777.43 and approximately $233.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fortuna has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00054344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 783.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.23 or 0.00678421 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028665 BTC.

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars.

