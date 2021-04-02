Fortuna Price Up 36.1% Over Last Week (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortuna has a market cap of $523,395.73 and $447.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00051344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,259.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00645909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00069538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00027953 BTC.

About Fortuna

FOTA is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota

Fortuna Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

