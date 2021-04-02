Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,994 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $6.75 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSM. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

