Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 348,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,330. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

