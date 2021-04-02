Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 774,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV traded up $4.62 on Friday, reaching $129.91. 836,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,441. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.95. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $103.21 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

