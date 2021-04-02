Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 272,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

FT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 35,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,080. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

