Frax Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $115.84 million and $5.36 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00065165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.79 or 0.00319889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.49 or 0.00756399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00089642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00030120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s total supply is 114,781,306 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.