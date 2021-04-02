Freicoin (FRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Freicoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $1,274.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,454,140 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.