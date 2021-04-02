Friendz (FDZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $980,530.26

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $980,530.26 and approximately $68,307.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 54.4% higher against the dollar. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 765.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.47 or 0.00669540 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028725 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 533,366,182 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

