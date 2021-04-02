Front Row Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.5% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $118.19. 6,020,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average is $112.93. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.