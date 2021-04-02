FS Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

