Function X (FX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.34 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Function X has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $98.42 million and $2.34 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,186.32 or 1.00023724 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00033662 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010458 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00099299 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001256 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
