Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $1.07 on Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $823,878.83 and $2.33 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. One Fundamenta token can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00001813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00066375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.00282478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.34 or 0.00755996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00090753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010133 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,220,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,975 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.