FunFair (FUN) Price Hits $0.0402 on Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. FunFair has a total market cap of $414.24 million and approximately $32.93 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00054141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 753.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00674485 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00070005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028756 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FUN is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.