Fuse Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.92 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $20.92 million and $2.49 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.00282728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.88 or 0.00768147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00090626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010072 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

