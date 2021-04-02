Fusible (FUSII) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00006521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusible has a market cap of $1.61 million and $73,916.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fusible has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00280715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.07 or 0.00799852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00089689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.