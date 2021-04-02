Fusion Tops One Day Volume of $2.39 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Fusion token can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002279 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $67.38 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,863.92 or 0.99237133 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,418,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,848,294 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

