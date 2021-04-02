FUTURAX (FTXT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22,338.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 375.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $272,665.86 and approximately $22,338.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 1,606.9% against the dollar. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069875 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003134 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.