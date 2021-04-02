FuzeX Market Cap Hits $1.13 Million (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $2,163.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00055145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 764.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.13 or 0.00689653 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00070740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028709 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

FuzeX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.