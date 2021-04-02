FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.80.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RJF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $126.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

