FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.07).

ARDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of ARDS opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $59.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.18.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

