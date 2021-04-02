FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Issued By DA Davidson

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of COLB opened at $43.16 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

