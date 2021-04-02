FY2021 Earnings Forecast for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

HNNMY stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.40. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.