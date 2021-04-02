FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

MCRUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of MCRUF stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

