FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
MCRUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
About Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.
Read More: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.