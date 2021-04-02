FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Commerce Holdings Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $218.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOCH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 485,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 54,836 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 50,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 31,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 15,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,108.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

