FY2021 EPS Estimates for Corporación América Airports S.A. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Corporación América Airports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.75).

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

CAAP opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. Corporación América Airports has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 47.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 49,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

