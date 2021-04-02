FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($2.55) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.99).

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of CRNX opened at $16.00 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $526.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after buying an additional 314,497 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 314,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 511,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 117,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 95,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.