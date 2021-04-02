FY2021 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FB Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

NYSE:FBK opened at $44.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

