FY2021 EPS Estimates for INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Reduced by Colliers Securities

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of INVO Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for INVO Bioscience’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

INVO stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. INVO Bioscience has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.21% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

