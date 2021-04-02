FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kerry Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.61.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

KRYAY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kerry Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $126.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.66. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.