FY2021 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Decreased by Analyst

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.44.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

PB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

PB opened at $76.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after acquiring an additional 328,786 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 276,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $16,552,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

