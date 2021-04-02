FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.65.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

WTFC stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $87.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.