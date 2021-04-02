G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,608. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

