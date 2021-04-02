Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.62

Shares of Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.62 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 35.10 ($0.46). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 32,717 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In related news, insider Stephen Mount bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £1,900 ($2,482.36).

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

