GAMB (GMB) Achieves Market Cap of $8.64 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, GAMB has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and $146,291.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00052938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 986.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.15 or 0.00660740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00069911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028085 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

