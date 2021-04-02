Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Trading Down 0.9%

Gamesys Group plc (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. 1,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKPTF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gamesys Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

