Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,595.60

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,595.60 ($20.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,748 ($22.84). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,700 ($22.21), with a volume of 106,743 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,595.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,617.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.90), for a total value of £160,000 ($209,041.02).

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

