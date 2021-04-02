GAPS (GAP) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. GAPS has a market cap of $1.77 million and $229.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,968.83 or 1.00019028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00033345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00108750 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001199 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

