Gas Trading Up 39.2% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 39.2% against the dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $18.09 or 0.00030340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $183.26 million and $168.22 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00073456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00277737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.65 or 0.00817706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00091603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010296 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

