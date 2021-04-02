GateToken Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.46 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. GateToken has a market cap of $164.79 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00003613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00054344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 783.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.23 or 0.00678421 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028665 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,546,444 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GateToken Token Trading

