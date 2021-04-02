GateToken Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. GateToken has a market cap of $163.12 million and $13.63 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003553 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00051344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,259.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00645909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00069538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00027953 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,524,952 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.