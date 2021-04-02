Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Update

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,800 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 687,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $19,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $27,941,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

