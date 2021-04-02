GCN Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $316,444.22 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 77.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $316,444.22 and $103.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.76 or 0.00359442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000870 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002319 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

