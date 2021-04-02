GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Trading 8.7% Higher

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) traded up 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.38. 781,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 683,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The firm has a market cap of $24.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $34.64 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 80.50% and a negative net margin of 11.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,034,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.