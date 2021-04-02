Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GELYY stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.27. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Geely Automobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

