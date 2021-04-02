Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 2,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMDMF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

